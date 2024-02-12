Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.88.

Allstate Stock Down 1.1 %

ALL stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Allstate has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -287.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allstate by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

