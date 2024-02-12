AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.50. 17,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 74,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

AlTi Global Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AlTi Global by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in AlTi Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 5,430.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

