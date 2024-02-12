Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Update

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the January 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Alzamend Neuro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro Trading Down 2.1 %

ALZN stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.90. 35,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. Alzamend Neuro has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro ( NASDAQ:ALZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

