Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the January 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ambow Education Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Ambow Education stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,157. Ambow Education has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.52.

Shares of Ambow Education are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

