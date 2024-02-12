Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the January 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ambow Education Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Ambow Education stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,157. Ambow Education has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.52.

Shares of Ambow Education are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 20th.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

