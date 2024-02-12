Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Trading Down 2.3%

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.59 and last traded at $14.59. 108,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,953,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Amer Sports Stock Down 1.3 %

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports Inc is a group of iconic sports and outdoor brands, including Arc’teryx, Salomon, Wilson, Peak Performance and Atomic. The company’s brand are creators of exceptional apparel, footwear, equipment, protective gear and accessories. Amer Sports Inc is based in HELSINKI, Finland.

