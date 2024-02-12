American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) Stock Holdings Cut by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,844 shares during the period. American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $14,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLV. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 240.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $2,593,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period.

Get American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476. American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27.

American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FLV was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.