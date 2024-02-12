American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $129.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

AFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $122.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.09 and a 200 day moving average of $114.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,715 shares of company stock worth $1,049,563. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

