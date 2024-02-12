Analysts Set Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Target Price at C$20.45

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alamos Gold

Insider Activity

Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 20,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total value of C$377,400.00. In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total value of C$377,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.54, for a total transaction of C$185,410.00. Insiders sold a total of 242,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,419,507 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$16.08 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$13.35 and a 52-week high of C$20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 18.84%.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.