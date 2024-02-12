Analysts Set Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Target Price at $10.00

Shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CARM opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.96. Carisma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 1,255.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 1,325.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 441,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 354.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 421,293 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 1,231.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $875,000. 32.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.