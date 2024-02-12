Analysts Set Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Price Target at $63.60

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ducommun from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of DCO opened at $50.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.21 million, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.30. Ducommun has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,637.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 61.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,068,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,533,000 after acquiring an additional 406,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 324,788 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth $13,699,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ducommun by 39.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 190,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDST Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ducommun by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 268,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 188,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

