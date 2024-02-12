Analysts Set Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) PT at $195.75

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

LECO stock opened at $231.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $152.36 and a 1 year high of $232.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.71.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

