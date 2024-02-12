Analysts Set Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Target Price at $8.13

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

MNTK opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $952.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. Montauk Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 24,239 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

