Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 12th (AAPL, ADI, ALNY, AMAT, AMD, AVGO, BEP, BYD, CBAY, COGT)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 12th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $1,300.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $133.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $625.00 price target on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $900.00 price target on the stock.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $775.00 target price on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

