Analyzing Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ikena Oncology and BioNTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ikena Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 BioNTech 1 6 4 0 2.27

Ikena Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 661.90%. BioNTech has a consensus target price of $149.46, indicating a potential upside of 60.47%. Given Ikena Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than BioNTech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

86.0% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of BioNTech shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of BioNTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ikena Oncology and BioNTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ikena Oncology -327.46% -42.27% -35.28% BioNTech 41.09% 13.15% 11.73%

Risk & Volatility

Ikena Oncology has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioNTech has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ikena Oncology and BioNTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ikena Oncology $15.62 million 4.33 -$68.76 million ($1.62) -0.86 BioNTech $18.24 billion 1.21 $9.94 billion $11.53 8.08

BioNTech has higher revenue and earnings than Ikena Oncology. Ikena Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioNTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BioNTech beats Ikena Oncology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ikena Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It also develops IK-595, designed to trap MEK and RAF for inhibiting RAS signals than existing inhibitors; and IK-175, a monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including urothelial carcinomas. Ikena Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops BNT122, which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma and in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; BNT131 that is in Phase I clinical trial for multiple solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 that are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 to treat solid tumors; BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for pancreatic and other cancers; BNT311 which are in Phase II clinical trial to treat metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; and BNT312, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors, as well as ONC-392, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ovarian cancer and Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. Further, it develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody in Phase I clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, a small molecule immunomodulator product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; BNT322, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multiple solid tumors; and prophylactic vaccine for shingles, malaria, tuberculosis, HSV-2, and other infectious diseases. The company has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd; and Ryvu Therapeutics S.A. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.