Analyzing Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) & ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF – Get Free Report) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Protech Home Medical and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protech Home Medical N/A N/A N/A ReWalk Robotics -238.35% -29.00% -25.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Protech Home Medical and ReWalk Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protech Home Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ReWalk Robotics $5.51 million 11.44 -$19.57 million ($0.37) -2.84

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Protech Home Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReWalk Robotics.

3.6% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Protech Home Medical and ReWalk Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protech Home Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReWalk Robotics has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.69%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Protech Home Medical.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Protech Home Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protech Home Medical

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Patient Home Monitoring Corp. and changed its name to Protech Home Medical Corp. in April 2018. Protech Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

