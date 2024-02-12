Analyzing Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron N/A N/A N/A Sequans Communications -64.06% -521.77% -26.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.2% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tokyo Electron and Sequans Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 1 1 1 3.00 Sequans Communications 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sequans Communications has a consensus price target of $3.01, suggesting a potential upside of 3.44%. Given Sequans Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Sequans Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $16.35 billion 6.04 $3.53 billion N/A N/A Sequans Communications $60.55 million 2.93 -$9.01 million ($0.52) -5.60

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Sequans Communications on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems. It also provides plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules. The company also provides software, including source code and tools to enable manufacturers to integrate their solutions into their devices; and design support services. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. Sequans Communications S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Paris, France.

