Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 9.9% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $629,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.4 %

NOW traded down $11.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $801.18. The company had a trading volume of 390,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,296. The business has a 50-day moving average of $726.08 and a 200-day moving average of $634.85. The company has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a PE ratio of 97.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,979. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

