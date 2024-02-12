Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGLOY. UBS Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anglo American in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

NGLOY opened at $10.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Anglo American has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $19.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

