Antero Resources (AR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Antero Resources to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 3.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

