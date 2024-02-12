Antonetti Capital Management LLC Buys 2,440 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 94.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 0.6% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in RTX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in RTX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,224 shares of company stock valued at $205,448. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $90.66. 665,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,921,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

