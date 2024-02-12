Antonetti Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.7% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.72. 3,438,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,721,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.84. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

