Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $62,000 Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Vector Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 148.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 187.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Price Performance

Shares of Vector Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,520. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VGR shares. TheStreet lowered Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

