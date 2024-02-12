Antonetti Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2,155.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. State Street Corp increased its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,334,173,000 after buying an additional 196,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after purchasing an additional 363,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,812,000 after buying an additional 371,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,580,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $958,947,000 after buying an additional 236,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,810. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

