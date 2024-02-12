Antonetti Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 590 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PXD traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.61. 275,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,166. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.78 and its 200-day moving average is $232.22.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PXD. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

