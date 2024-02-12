Anupam Khare Sells 4,234 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.32. The stock had a trading volume of 244,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $115.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

