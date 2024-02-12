Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Update

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aptorum Group Trading Up 3.8 %

APM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.52. 5,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255. Aptorum Group has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aptorum Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Aptorum Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.