Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the January 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGLN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.60. 8,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,863. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $20.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Free Report) by 273.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

