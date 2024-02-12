Ardor Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.19 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $87.37 million and $2.19 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

