Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $146.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

ARES traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $71.36 and a 1 year high of $139.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average is $109.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

