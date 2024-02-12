argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down to $401.48

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $401.48, but opened at $392.42. argenx shares last traded at $392.07, with a volume of 59,700 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.90.

argenx Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $399.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in argenx during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in argenx by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 45.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 64.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Read More

