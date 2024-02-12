Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANET traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $280.88. 8,568,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,576. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day moving average is $211.15. The company has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $130.08 and a 12 month high of $292.66.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total value of $610,250.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,534 shares of company stock worth $43,800,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Arista Networks by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.83.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

