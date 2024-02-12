Arjuna Capital Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $574,761,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 202.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,774 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,034 shares of company stock valued at $105,092,630. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $561.59. 439,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,929. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $500.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

