Arjuna Capital Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Arjuna Capital grew its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 904.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 97.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 69.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $90.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Brink’s announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

