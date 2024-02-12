Arjuna Capital Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,920. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $330.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

