Arjuna Capital Purchases 26,239 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Arjuna Capital raised its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 437.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,239 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital owned 0.15% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:APOG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,974. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $55.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.38 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

