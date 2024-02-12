Arjuna Capital Sells 3,818 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Arjuna Capital trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital owned 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,500,495.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,552,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,836 shares of company stock worth $7,950,127. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $52.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75.

SFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

