Arjuna Capital Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Arjuna Capital bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 845,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,369,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.