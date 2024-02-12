ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at KeyCorp

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ARM from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 75.73.

Shares of ARM stock opened at 115.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 72.47. ARM has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 126.58.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ARM will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARM by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ARM by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in ARM by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

