ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at TD Cowen

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARM. Societe Generale initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ARM in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ARM from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ARM from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 75.73.

ARM Price Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at 115.21 on Thursday. ARM has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 126.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is 72.47.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ARM will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARM by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ARM by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

