ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) PT Raised to $95.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ARM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 75.73.

ARM Stock Performance

ARM opened at 115.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 72.47. ARM has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 126.58.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARM will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

