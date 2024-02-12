ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th.

NYSE:ARR opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $923.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.28%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -218.18%.

In related news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $1,200,331.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARR. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

