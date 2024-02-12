Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the January 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $773,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $982,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 290.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 62,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 46,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 212,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ARRW traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $9.75. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,795. Arrowroot Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.
Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.
