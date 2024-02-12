Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the January 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Arrowroot Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $773,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $982,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 290.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 62,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 46,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 212,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARRW traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $9.75. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,795. Arrowroot Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Arrowroot Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.