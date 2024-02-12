Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

ASPN stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $843.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

