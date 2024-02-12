AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target Cut to GBX 9,900

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from £107 ($134.14) to GBX 9,900 ($124.11) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AZN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £125 ($156.70) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £130 ($162.97) to £125 ($156.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a £135 ($169.24) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,438.33 ($118.32).

Shares of AZN stock traded down GBX 256.11 ($3.21) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 9,504.89 ($119.15). 3,029,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,018. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is £104.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is £105.90. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 9,461 ($118.60) and a twelve month high of £123.92 ($155.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £147.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,147.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other news, insider Anna Manz purchased 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £101.90 ($127.74) per share, for a total transaction of £49,625.30 ($62,210.48). In related news, insider Anna Manz acquired 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £101.90 ($127.74) per share, for a total transaction of £49,625.30 ($62,210.48). Also, insider Michel Demare acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £101.70 ($127.49) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($127,491.54). Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

