Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 143.8% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Atlanticus Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATLCP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. Atlanticus has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $23.63.
Atlanticus Company Profile
