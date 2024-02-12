Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 143.8% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Atlanticus Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLCP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. Atlanticus has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $23.63.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

