Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of ACB opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.38. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 824.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 331,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 93.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

