Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of ACB opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.38. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.
Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.