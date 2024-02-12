Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has C$0.80 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$0.69 to C$0.61 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$0.57 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$0.51 and a 12 month high of C$1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.69. The company has a market cap of C$271.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.98.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$70.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

