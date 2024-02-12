Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 506.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 228,554 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 604.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 310,929 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 798,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 117,823 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares during the period.

Shares of AUROW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,150. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

