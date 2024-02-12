AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $2,858.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,858.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in AutoZone by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,680.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,665.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,586.85. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,855.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

