AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $2,858.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,858.35.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Insider Transactions at AutoZone
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in AutoZone by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.
AutoZone Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,680.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,665.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,586.85. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,855.21.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
