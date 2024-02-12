AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. UBS Group AG grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,824,000 after buying an additional 28,648 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 200.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,450,000 after buying an additional 106,676 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 65.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,291,000 after buying an additional 53,534 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $174.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.76%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

